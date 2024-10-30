Business Standard
Core sector grows 2% in September; refinery and cement lead gains

For the first time in 42 months, the output of the core sector has contracted (-1.6 per cent) during August.

Shiva Rajora
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

Growth in the output of eight key infrastructure industries—known as the core sector—recovered to 2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in September, following the contraction recorded in the preceding month.
 
For the first time in 42 months, the output of the core sector had contracted (-1.6 per cent) in August.
 
According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday, the sequential recovery was supported by an increase in the output of coal (2.6 per cent), refinery products (5.8 per cent), and cement (7.1 per cent), even as the output of fertilisers (1.9 per cent) and steel (1.5 per cent) decelerated.
 
 
On the other hand, the output of crude oil (-3.9 per cent), electricity (-0.5 per cent), and natural gas (-1.3 per cent) contracted during the month.
 
“The production of cement, refinery products, coal, fertilisers, and steel recorded positive growth in September 2024,” said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in a statement.
 
Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ratings, said that the easing of disruptions related to rainfall in sectors like mining and electricity contributed to the turnaround in the core sector's performance. The disaggregated trends appear relatively healthy, with a sequential improvement in the Y-o-Y growth of five of the eight sectors.
 
“Notably, the growth in cement production improved to a six-month high from a contraction of 3.0 per cent in August 2024, aided by a favourable base. In contrast, steel output rose by just 1.5 per cent in the month, the slowest pace in 33 months,” she added.

The eight core industries account for 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), thus having a significant impact on the index. Following the contraction observed in the core sector during August, growth in the IIP also recorded a contraction (-0.1 per cent) in August, the first in 22 months.
 
“IIP is expected to grow by 3-5 per cent in September 2024, amid a narrower contraction in electricity and mining output, a favourable base, and a sharp uptick in growth in Goods and Services Tax (GST) e-way bills, supported by pre-festive stocking. With shifts in the festive calendar, base effects are likely to obfuscate an analysis of the unfolding economic growth momentum over the next few months,” Nayar added.
 
For the first two quarters (April-September) of this financial year, growth in the output of core industries stood at 4.2 per cent.
 

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

