Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 06:07 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Bank of India Q3 profit rises 35% to Rs 2,517 cr, bad loans decline

Bank of India Q3 profit rises 35% to Rs 2,517 cr, bad loans decline

The Mumbai-headquartered bank had earned a net profit of Rs 1,870 crore in the year-ago period.

Bank of India

Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank remained flat at 16 per cent against 16.06 per cent at the end of December 2023 (Photo: X@BankofIndia_IN)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Friday posted a 35 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 2,517 crore for the December quarter on account of a decline in bad loans.

The Mumbai-headquartered bank had earned a net profit of Rs 1,870 crore in the year-ago period.

The lenders' total income increased to Rs 19,957 crore during the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal against Rs 16,411 crore a year ago, BoI said in a regulatory filing.

The interest income of the bank rose to Rs 18,210 crore against Rs 15,218 crore in the third quarter of the preceding year.

 

Its net interest income (NII) increased to Rs 6,070 crore against Rs 5,463 crore for Q3 FY24.

Also Read

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) decision to cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points, injecting liquidity of Rs 1.16 trillion into the banking system, is expected to reduce costs for banks and provide a much-needed boost to credit offt

Bank of India's board approves plan to raise Rs 5,000 cr via infra bonds

Bank of India

Bank of India seeks its first dollar loan of $400 million in over a decade

markets, stock market, brokers, brokerages, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

Stocks to Watch, Jan 6, 2025: Nykaa, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, HUL, RIL

Bank of India

Bank of India eyeing to sell stressed loans in Simbhaoli Sugars, Visa Steel

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

UCO Bank, Central Bank rise up to 9% in trade: here's why PSBs are surging

The company's operating profit rose to Rs 3,703 crore from Rs 3,004 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 3.69 per cent of the gross loans by the end of December 2024 from 5.35 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, its net NPAs, or bad loans, came down to 0.85 per cent from 1.41 per cent at the end of the third quarter.

Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank remained flat at 16 per cent against 16.06 per cent at the end of December 2023.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved to 92.48 per cent in the third quarter against 89.95 per cent a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank Q3FY25 results: Profit surges 41% to 528 crore

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI directs banks to assess impact of new LCR norms on liquidity, lending

Banks, property, housing, real estate, market, buildings, cityscape, skyline

Investors grow selective with weaker Indian shadow banks after debt binge

npa

Banks NPAs may dip to 2.4% by March despite stress in retail loans: Fitch

Bank

Restrictions on bancassurance may not be a great step: HDFC Life's Padalkar

Topics : Bank of India Bank of India stock Bad loans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon