Banks must shed apprehension to fund projects in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam asks MFIs to identify borrowers to get balance payments

Earlier, speaking on the upcoming investment summit, the chief minister said that Assam now has political stability and one of the best law and order conditions. (File Photo: Wikipedia)

The Assam government today said that microfinance institutions (MFIs) must identify borrowers to receive the remaining payments under the state government's Incentive and Relief Scheme. The government has already paid about Rs 3,000 crore under the scheme, according to state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
 
Sarma said that last year, the government tried to issue no-dues certificates to 1.5 lakh borrowers. Yet, to date, the microfinance lenders have not been able to locate 75,000 borrowers. “The landscape is vast. The lenders and the government are finding it difficult to locate the borrowers,” he said at a press conference following a function ahead of the investment summit slated for February.
   
The state government launched the Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme (AMFIRS) to empower microfinance borrowers across the state. This initiative is designed to ease financial stress and provide crucial support to borrowers with limited repayment capacity.
 
According to the report Status of Microfinance in India (2023-24) by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), MFIs operating in Assam experienced a slowdown following the rollout of relief measures under AMFIRS, which benefited 2.23 lakh borrowers. The scheme offered incentives to regular payers and waived the outstanding principal balance of up to Rs 25,000 for borrowers whose loan accounts had become non-performing assets.
 
The sector also faced other challenges, such as disruptions in collection and microfinance operations due to organised campaigns for loan waivers in certain pockets and states, the report said.

On the issue of banks holding adverse views on lending to projects in Assam, Sarma said he would not address this directly with the banks. “When the government works with strength on investments, all come around,” he said.
 
Earlier, speaking on the upcoming investment summit, the chief minister said that Assam now has political stability and one of the best law and order conditions. He added that the government is fiscally strong.
 
“It is a small state. The only thing we need to do is prepare banks so they can fund projects in Assam. Sometimes, people become prisoners of the past. Breaking that barrier is crucial, and we must fight the perception battle,” Sarma said.
 
“They may question why they should invest money in Assam instead of other states,” he added.

