Banks Q1 loan growth remain strong, share of low cost deposits falls

The credit-to-deposit ratio of the Mumbai-based private sector lender Yes Bank rose to 86.8 per cent at the end of June from 85.5 per cent at the end of March

Commercial banks mobilised ~1.45 trillion through certificates of deposit (CDs) in June to strengthen their balance sheets ahead of the quarter-end, according to data from the Clearing Corporation of India.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

Mid-sized and smaller private sector lenders reported healthy growth in loans in the April-June quarter of the current financial year while the share of low-cost deposits continued to decline.

Federal Bank reported year-on-year growth of 20.1 per cent in Q1 in gross advances to Rs 2.24 trillion, while Yes Bank reported 14.8 per cent growth to Rs 2.3 trillion. On a sequential basis, Federal Bank reported 5.4 per cent growth in advances and Yes Bank 0.9 per cent.
The ratio of current and savings account (CASA) deposits to total deposits of Federal Bank fell marginally to 28.28 per cent sequentially, while for Yes Bank it fell to 30.70 per cent from 30.9 per cent.

The credit-to-deposit ratio of the Mumbai-based private sector lender Yes Bank rose to 86.8 per cent at the end of June from 85.5 per cent at the end of March.

Banks Growth in Advances YoY Growth in Deposits YoY CASA Ratio Q1FY25 CASA Ratio Q4FY24
Federal Bank 20.10% 19.60% 29.28% 29.38%
Yes Bank 14.80% 20.80% 30.70% 30.90%
Karur Vysya Bank 16.06% 14.41%    
CSB Bank 17.80% 22.24% 24.90% 27.20%
South Indian Bank 11.35% 8.41% 31.87% 32.08%

Source: Exchange filing

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 8:09 PM IST

