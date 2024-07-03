Banks Q1 loan growth remain strong, share of low cost deposits falls

Mid-sized and smaller private sector lenders reported healthy growth in loans in the April-June quarter of the current financial year while the share of low-cost deposits continued to decline.

Federal Bank reported year-on-year growth of 20.1 per cent in Q1 in gross advances to Rs 2.24 trillion, while Yes Bank reported 14.8 per cent growth to Rs 2.3 trillion. On a sequential basis, Federal Bank reported 5.4 per cent growth in advances and Yes Bank 0.9 per cent.

The ratio of current and savings account (CASA) deposits to total deposits of Federal Bank fell marginally to 28.28 per cent sequentially, while for Yes Bank it fell to 30.70 per cent from 30.9 per cent.