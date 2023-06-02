close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Deposits shrink Rs 59,623 cr, credit down Rs 6k cr in May 19 fortnight

CARE Ratings said the credit-to-deposit ratio has been generally trending upward since the latter part of FY22

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
banks, bank rate cuts, lending rates, deposits, savings, investment, schemes, shares, insurance

Credit offtake has remained robust even amid the significant rise in interest rates, and global uncertainties related to geo-political, and supply chain issues

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bank credit and deposits shrunk in the fortnight ended May 19, reflecting lower business volumes at the start of the new fiscal year. While deposits declined by Rs 59,623 crore to Rs 183.74 trillion at the end of the fortnight, credit shrunk by Rs 6,181 crore to Rs 138.91 trillion.
However, growth in liabilities and credit offtake remained steady on a year-on-year basis, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

On a YoY basis, bank credit expanded 15.4 per cent till May 19, 2023, up from 12.2 per cent a year ago. The pace of deposit mobilisation improved to 10.9 per cent YoY from 9.3 per cent in the same period of FY23. The gap between pace of credit offtake and deposit mobilisation has been wide, impacting credit-to-deposit ratio.
CARE Ratings said the credit-to-deposit ratio has been generally trending upward since the latter part of FY22. However, the recent movement in the ratio has been flat.

Credit offtake has remained robust even amid the significant rise in interest rates, and global uncertainties related to geo-political, and supply chain issues. The growth has been broad-based across segments.
Personal loans and NBFCs have been key growth drivers, while other manufacturing-oriented segments could also drive growth. Meanwhile, credit growth is expected to be in sync with the country’s economic growth in FY24, CARE added.

Also Read

What is credit score? Why is it important?

In a U-turn, outstanding NRI deposits rise in October, shows RBI data

Wide gap between bank credit and deposit growth seen declining

S&P upgrades Tata Motors' long-term issuer, issue credit ratings to 'BB'

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

RBI announces draft cyber security norms for payment system operators

DCB Bank forms committee, begins search for successor to CEO Natarajan

Private banks register higher growth in deposits vs PSBs; rise 9.6% YoY

Canara Bank aims to improve profitability further with focus on loan growth

NCSC to hold review meeting with 12 PSBs next week: Senior officials

Topics : Bank credit bank deposits CARE Ratings

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Ukraine war ignites global backlash against hegemony of US dollar

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Cong failed on poll guarantees, difference in post-poll statements: Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai
3 min read

Govt trying to shield WFI chief, women wrestlers must get justice: Cong MLA

Congress
2 min read

Deposits shrink Rs 59,623 cr, credit down Rs 6k cr in May 19 fortnight

banks, bank rate cuts, lending rates, deposits, savings, investment, schemes, shares, insurance
2 min read

Will increase passenger capacity on railways by 3 billion: Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw
2 min read

Most Popular

Vedanta-Foxconn setback shows cracks in Modi's $24 bn manufacturing push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI
6 min read

I think animal spirits are already out in India Inc, says Sunil Mittal

sunil mittal
15 min read

Stocks to watch: Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, NHPC, AstraZeneca, SJVN

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

Auto, metal, FMCG shares lift Sensex 119 pts up; Broader markets outshine

BSE
2 min read

Govt in talks with US-based Micron Technology for semiconductor fab factory

Micron Technology
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon