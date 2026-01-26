DFS seeks states' support to ensure banking services during Jan 27 strike

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) on Monday asked all states and Union Territories to extend administrative and police support to banks to ensure public convenience and maintain law and order during the proposed one-day nationwide bank strike on January 27, 2026, according to an internal government letter seen by Business Standard.

The strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) and a faction of the All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) in support of their long-pending demand for a five-day work week in banking.

“In view of the proposed one-day strike by bank employees on January 27, 2026, support of the state governments is requested to ensure public convenience and maintenance of law and order,” the DFS said in the letter dated January 26, 2026, addressed to all chief secretaries and administrators of states and Union Territories.

The letter noted that the DFS had already issued an advisory on January 22, 2026, to the chairman of the State Bank of India and the managing directors and chief executive officers of nationalised banks, outlining a series of preparatory and contingency measures to ensure uninterrupted banking services and minimise inconvenience to the general public.

“The advisory emphasises coordination with local administration and police authorities, adequate public communication, continuity of digital banking services, and maintenance of critical banking infrastructure,” the DFS said.

An urgent meeting was also held on January 26 under the chairmanship of the secretary, DFS, with the chairman of SBI, MDs and CEOs of nationalised banks, and the chief executive of the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA). During the meeting, banks were advised to take all necessary steps to ensure the smooth functioning of banking operations.

“In the meeting, banks were advised to ensure uninterrupted services, especially in respect of customer services, digital channels, clearing and settlement systems, government business, and delivery of banking services through business correspondents,” the letter stated.

The DFS said banks have conveyed that ATMs are being adequately loaded with sufficient cash, and arrangements have been made to ensure timely replenishment. While branch operations may be “slightly impacted” due to the strike, digital banking services will remain operational.

“It has been assured that digital banking services, including internet banking, mobile banking and other electronic payment channels, will remain available seamlessly, so that the public is not inconvenienced and essential banking services continue smoothly,” the letter said.

The department has specifically sought assistance from state governments in maintaining law and order around bank branches and offices, preventing disruption to banking operations, facilitating coordination between banks and local police or administration where required, and taking swift action against any damage to bank property or threats to bank staff on duty.

“The Department of Financial Services will be closely monitoring the situation in coordination with banks and the Indian Banks’ Association,” it added, noting that the joint secretary (banking) may be contacted in case of any escalation.

The letter has been issued with the approval of the competent authority and copies have been marked to the chairman of SBI, MDs and CEOs of all nationalised banks, and the chief executive of the IBA.