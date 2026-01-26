Monday, January 26, 2026 | 10:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / DFS seeks states' support to ensure banking services during Jan 27 strike

DFS seeks states' support to ensure banking services during Jan 27 strike

The DFS said banks have conveyed that ATMs are being adequately loaded with sufficient cash, and arrangements have been made to ensure timely replenishment

bank union strike

The strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions. (File Photo)

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 10:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) on Monday asked all states and Union Territories to extend administrative and police support to banks to ensure public convenience and maintain law and order during the proposed one-day nationwide bank strike on January 27, 2026, according to an internal government letter seen by Business Standard.
 
The strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) and a faction of the All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) in support of their long-pending demand for a five-day work week in banking.
 
“In view of the proposed one-day strike by bank employees on January 27, 2026, support of the state governments is requested to ensure public convenience and maintenance of law and order,” the DFS said in the letter dated January 26, 2026, addressed to all chief secretaries and administrators of states and Union Territories.
   
The letter noted that the DFS had already issued an advisory on January 22, 2026, to the chairman of the State Bank of India and the managing directors and chief executive officers of nationalised banks, outlining a series of preparatory and contingency measures to ensure uninterrupted banking services and minimise inconvenience to the general public.
 
“The advisory emphasises coordination with local administration and police authorities, adequate public communication, continuity of digital banking services, and maintenance of critical banking infrastructure,” the DFS said.

Also Read

Electric vehicle

E2W companies seek PM E-Drive subsidy extension beyond March 2026

Formula 1

F1 teams test their 2026 cars in private amid concerns they could fail

india eu trade negotiations

India, EU concludes negotiations for FTA successfully: Commerce Secy

Games Hospitals Play: Decoding Your Private Healthcare Experience

Games Hospitals Play: Unhealthy truths about private medicine in Indiapremium

KAY CEE ENERGY

India-led energy sector meet kicks off in Goa amid geopolitical turmoilpremium

 
An urgent meeting was also held on January 26 under the chairmanship of the secretary, DFS, with the chairman of SBI, MDs and CEOs of nationalised banks, and the chief executive of the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA). During the meeting, banks were advised to take all necessary steps to ensure the smooth functioning of banking operations.
 
“In the meeting, banks were advised to ensure uninterrupted services, especially in respect of customer services, digital channels, clearing and settlement systems, government business, and delivery of banking services through business correspondents,” the letter stated.
 
The DFS said banks have conveyed that ATMs are being adequately loaded with sufficient cash, and arrangements have been made to ensure timely replenishment. While branch operations may be “slightly impacted” due to the strike, digital banking services will remain operational.
 
“It has been assured that digital banking services, including internet banking, mobile banking and other electronic payment channels, will remain available seamlessly, so that the public is not inconvenienced and essential banking services continue smoothly,” the letter said.
 
The department has specifically sought assistance from state governments in maintaining law and order around bank branches and offices, preventing disruption to banking operations, facilitating coordination between banks and local police or administration where required, and taking swift action against any damage to bank property or threats to bank staff on duty.
 
“The Department of Financial Services will be closely monitoring the situation in coordination with banks and the Indian Banks’ Association,” it added, noting that the joint secretary (banking) may be contacted in case of any escalation.
 
The letter has been issued with the approval of the competent authority and copies have been marked to the chairman of SBI, MDs and CEOs of all nationalised banks, and the chief executive of the IBA.

More From This Section

strike, workers strike

Banking ops to be hit on Tuesday as unions strike for 5-day work week

Indian banking sector outlook 2026, RBI rate cuts impact banks, bank credit growth India, net interest margins banks, foreign investment Indian banks, deposit growth slowdown, microfinance stress India, banking liquidity RBI OMOs

Value of CDs climbs to ₹5.75 trillion, rates cross 7% for marquee banks

Bank

Directors' cut: Bank board reform hangs in balance amid governance rethinkpremium

Visa debit credit card, credit card, debit card

A fresh transaction: Visa readies India swipe of debit-cum-credit cardpremium

RBI announces Rs 1 trillion OMO purchases, a $10 billion dollar-rupee swap and VRR auctions to boost banking system liquidity amid tightening conditions.

RBI to infuse ₹1.25 trillion; $10 billion dollar-rupee buy-sell swap

Topics : Industry News Banking News Strike BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2026 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs NZ LIVE SCOREPadma Awards 2026Q3 Results TodayDelhi AQI TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayWEF 2026 Day 4Shadowfax Technologies IPOWEF 2026 Day 5 Key SpeakersStock Market HolidayPersonal Finance