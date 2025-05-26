Monday, May 26, 2025 | 11:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FinMin asks sponsor banks to draft 5-year growth plan for RRBs

FinMin asks sponsor banks to draft 5-year growth plan for RRBs

The finance ministry has also asked the sponsor banks of RRBs to submit action plans for expansion of branches and business of RRBs in the next five years

Oriented towards rural areas, RRBs were established regionally, with capital contributed by the Government of India, state governments, and sponsor banks under the RRB Act, 1976. | File Image

Harsh Kumar NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

After state-wise amalgamation of regional rural banks (RRBs) under the “One State One RRB” policy, the finance ministry has directed the sponsor banks to complete the information technology (IT) integration of all the 28 RRBs by September 30, according to a senior government official.
 
The finance ministry has also asked the sponsor banks of RRBs to submit action plans for expansion of branches and business of RRBs in the next five years, the government official said on the condition of anonymity.
 
The finance ministry has also advised the sponsor banks to handhold their respective RRBs to derive the benefits of
