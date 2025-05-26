Monday, May 26, 2025 | 09:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / NITI report urges adopting Turkiye's model to bridge India's skill gaps

NITI report urges adopting Turkiye's model to bridge India's skill gaps

The report titled 'Designing a Policy for Medium Enterprises' listed programmes of Turkiye in addition to Canada, Singapore and Australia for encouraging medium enterprises

Niti Aayog

The NITI report said for medium enterprises to succeed in a globalized market. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A NITI Aayog report on Monday mentioned Turkiye as one of the nations from which India can adopt global best practices for addressing skill gaps in the country's medium enterprises.

The report titled 'Designing a Policy for Medium Enterprises' listed programmes of Turkiye in addition to Canada, Singapore and Australia for encouraging medium enterprises.

The report said Turkiye's "KOSGEB provides distance training on entrepreneurship; an effective, easy and flexible entrepreneurship training without time and space constraints by E- Akademi Programme Entrepreneurship Support Programme, with preferential treatment for women, youth and handicapped entrepreneurs."  Also, observing that Turkey's e-Academy is an online training platform providing subsidised courses, enhancing accessibility for SMEs across regions, the report said, "online training programs can be offered at a subsidized rate, and free of cost for marginalized groups (as provided in Turkey's e-Academy)."  Turkiye is facing backlash in India for its support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, which was launched by the country to destroy terror infrastructure following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people including tourists, were killed.

 

India's aviation security regulator BCAS earlier this month revoked the security clearance of Turkish firm Celebi Airport Services India on grounds related to national security with immediate effect.

The NITI report said for medium enterprises to succeed in a globalized market, there is a clear need for a tailored, data-driven approach to skill development that can align with industry needs and ensure a competitive, skilled workforce.

Also Read

Kolkata Teacher's protest

Protesting teachers to hold meeting today with Bengal edu dept official

JNU (Photo: Wikipedia)

JNU students vote for revival of PhD entrance exam in 'referendum'

Mizoram declares as India's first fully literate state, said CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram declared India's first fully literate state, confirms CM Lalduhoma

MK Stalin, Stalin

Centre halted education funds to Tamil Nadu for petty politics: MK Stalin

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, IIFT

IIFT to open its first overseas campus in Dubai, receives govt approval

To address challenges faced by medium enterprises, it recommended the introduction of a working capital financing scheme linked to enterprise turnover, a Rs 5 crore credit card facility at market rates and expedited fund disbursal mechanisms through retail banks, overseen by the Ministry of MSME.

The report also suggested the upgradation of existing technology centres into sector-specific and regionally customised India SME 4.0 Competence Centers to promote the adoption of Industry 4.0 solutions.

The Aayog also recommended the establishment of a dedicated R&D cell within the Ministry of MSME, leveraging the Self-Reliant India Fund for cluster-based projects of national significance.

The MSME sector contributes approximately 29 per cent to India's GDP, accounts for 40 per cent of exports, and employs over 60 per cent of the workforce.

Despite its critical role, the composition of the sector is disproportionately weighted -- 97 per cent of registered MSMEs are micro-enterprises, 2.7 per cent are small, and only 0.3 per cent are medium enterprises.

Medium enterprises, though only 0.3 per cent of MSMEs, contribute 40 per cent of MSME exports, showcasing immense untapped potential.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumRajasthan tourism, Desert, tourist

Rajasthan govt to soon bring out a policy to boost film production

India US trade, US import tariffs 2025, reciprocal tariffs India, Indian exporters US, apparel export India, 90-day tariff pause, US India trade relations, export challenges tailor-made goods, US tariff impact India, Indo-US apparel trade

US has $35-40 bn surplus with India when services, arms included: GTRI

GDP

India GDP growth likely picked up in Q4 on strong rural spending: Poll

PremiumNiti Aayog

NITI Aayog nudges states to finalise intermediate targets for 2030, 2035

NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam

India beats Japan, now fourth-largest economy: NITI CEO Subrahmanyam

Topics : Education ministry NITI Ayog Turkey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon