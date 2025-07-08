Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Banking / Govt banks step up hiring of local officers, aimed at customer convenience

Govt banks step up hiring of local officers, aimed at customer convenience

State-owned banks are prioritizing local language skills in their hiring to improve customer service and reduce language barriers, with Bank of Baroda and SBI leading the way

State-owned banks are also planning to train their employees in local languages, especially in rural branches, in order to improve customer service, senior banking executives said. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

State-owned banks are increasingly looking to hire officers proficient in the local language of a particular state and train existing employees in local languages to enhance customer service, amid rising instances of inconvenience due to the lack of local language skills, particularly among branch staff.
 
Last week, state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) advertised that it will recruit 2,500 ‘Local Bank Officers’ across India, including 1,160 vacancies in Gujarat, 485 in Maharashtra, and 450 in Karnataka. Proficiency in local languages has been made an eligibility criterion amid the growing demand for local language speakers in banks.
 
“Candidates must be proficient in
