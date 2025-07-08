Govt banks step up hiring of local officers, aimed at customer convenience

State-owned banks are increasingly looking to hire officers proficient in the local language of a particular state and train existing employees in local languages to enhance customer service, amid rising instances of inconvenience due to the lack of local language skills, particularly among branch staff.

Last week, state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) advertised that it will recruit 2,500 ‘Local Bank Officers’ across India, including 1,160 vacancies in Gujarat, 485 in Maharashtra, and 450 in Karnataka. Proficiency in local languages has been made an eligibility criterion amid the growing demand for local language speakers in banks.

“Candidates must be proficient in