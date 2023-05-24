close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Kangra Co-op Bank's account with RBI loses Rs 7.79 cr in cyber fraud case

According to the complaint, the bank officials informed all the concerned authorities but no one could figure out the reason for the mismatch of such a huge amount

Press Trust of India New Delhi
cyber, cyber crime, cyber fraud, online, e-commerce

Photo: Shutterstock

4 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 10:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a stunning case, cyber frauds have allegedly siphoned off Rs 7.79 crore from the Kangra Co-operative Bank's current account maintained by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to a police complaint filed by the bank.

The fraud took place in three separate transactions on as many consecutive days, the first being on April 19, 2023.

Since the bank is financially supervised by the RBI and the current account which has been subjected to fraud is also with the regulator itself, the cyber theft has left top officials clueless.

They have not been unable to ascertain the person who has withdrawn the amount through fraudulent transactions, even though Kangra Bank officials said they have been able to identify accounts in which the money has been transferred.

Sahdev Sangwan, Kangra Bank Senior Manager (IT), complained to the Delhi Police based on which an FIR was lodged in the first week of May and a probe is underway.

Sangwan said in his complaint that Kangra Bank holds a current account with the RBI for banking transactions such as Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), National Automated Clearing House (NACH), National Electronic Fund Transfer, Check Truncated System among others for its customers.

Also Read

Karnataka assembly winter session to begin tomorrow amid border dispute

RBI imposes Rs 5k withdrawal cap on Shankarrao Mohite Patil Sahakari Bank

Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Banking sector mutual funds lost 6% in a week

Karnataka police disallow holding 'Maha Melav' by MES in Belagavi

Relief over Credit Suisse deal crumbles as focus shifts to bond risks

Banks shine brightest in otherwise pale FY23 for India Inc, shows data

Banks set for a profit boost as RBI calls for withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes

RBI meet: Focus turns to public sector bank boards' strategic role

Flows into NRIs deposits in India top $8-billion mark in 2022-23

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q4 net up 63% to Rs 38 cr on improvement in asset quality

According to the process adopted by the Kangra Bank and the RBI, the bank has issued a standing instruction to the regulator to transfer Rs 4 crore from the current account to a settlement account everyday so that it can offer RTGS and NACH transactions to its customers.

At the end of the day or the early next day, the RBI sends an email to the bank with a statement of all the transactions that take place in the settlement account for the whole day and the Kangra Bank officials tally it. The remaining amount is sent back to the current account from the settlement account.

"On April 20, 2023 when the RBI sent the statement for all the transactions done on April 19 in the settlement account, the Kangra bank officials found something unusual. They realised that over Rs 3.14 crore too few was transferred from the settlement account to current account," a source close to the investigation of the case said.

According to the complaint, the bank officials informed all the concerned authorities but no one could figure out the reason for the mismatch of such a huge amount.

To their surprise, similar thing happened over the next two days as well when the current account received over Rs 2.40 crore and over Rs 2.23 crore too few respectively from the settlement account. The cumulative suspected fraud amount over the three days totalled to about Rs 7.79 crore.

Sangwan has said in the complaint that the Kangra Bank informed concerned departments of the RBI and other authorities engaged into financial security system, and also identified accounts with other banks in which these Rs 7.79 crore has been transferred.

However, the person(s) who withdrew the amount through fraudulent transactions have not been identified.

The Delhi Police suspects cyber hacking or tempering as the accused persons seem to be unknown to the bank.

Started as a small thrift/credit society in March, 1960 by a handful of friends who belonged to Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh in order to offer financial help to the people of Himachal residing in Delhi, Kangra Co-operative Bank Ltd was born in 1972 when RBI permitted it to carry on banking activities.

With 12 branches at various locations in Delhi, it is one of the largest urban co-operative banks which administratively come under the Delhi Government through the Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : banking frauds Online Banking fraud Cyber fraud RBI

First Published: May 24 2023 | 10:53 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Kangra Co-op Bank's account with RBI loses Rs 7.79 cr in cyber fraud case

cyber, cyber crime, cyber fraud, online, e-commerce
4 min read

Law-firm Dentons grows in India as Baker McKenzie, others weigh new rules

Dentons
4 min read

K'taka CM, Dy CM to visit Delhi to discuss cabinet expansion with Congress

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar
2 min read

Brazil builds 'rings of CO2' to simulate climate change in the Amazon

Brazil builds 'rings of carbon dioxide' to simulate climate change in the Amazon
3 min read

Centre should explain why Rs 2,000 note was introduced: Digvijaya Singh

digvijaya, Digvijaya Singh
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Day 1 of Rs 2,000 currency note exchange: Banks wait, customers await

Rs 2000
4 min read

GDP over $3.5 trn in 2022, India fastest-growing G20 economy: Moody's

Moody's
2 min read

GQG's Jain raises stake in Adani stocks by 10% to $3.5 bn; to buy more

GQG’s Rajiv Jain
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Nifty IT index reclaims 200-DMA; what does this mean for IT stocks?

Artificial intelligence, digital technology, AI, machine learning
4 min read

Russia pushes India for help to avert its global financial isolation

Aero India 2023
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon