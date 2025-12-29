2025 proves watershed year for pvt banks with over $6 bn foreign inflows

A combination of factors, including a favourable regulatory environment, cleaned-up bank balance sheets, India’s growth potential, and strong investor conviction in the long-term compounding prospects of mid-tier banks, led to this investment bonanza. The momentum is likely to continue into 2026, experts said, as several mid-tier private banks still require capital to scale up, strengthen their balance sheets and break out of current growth constraints.

“Several of the banks that attracted capital were at a stage where additional funding was essential to break through to the next phase of growth, creating a compelling opportunity for investors,” said Harsh Dugar, executive director, Federal Bank.

New York-based Blackstone, one of the world’s largest alternative asset management firms, has proposed an investment of Rs 6,196.51 crore in Federal Bank for a 9.99 per cent stake.

“At the same time, the regulatory stance has been more accommodative than in earlier years, particularly with regard to permitting foreign banks to acquire sizeable stakes in Indian banks. This has further facilitated investment inflows. Moreover, investors appear increasingly confident about the outlook for India’s banking sector,” Dugar said.

Why did Japanese and Middle Eastern investors step up in 2025?

The year saw Japanese financial groups make sizeable investments in India’s financial services space. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), part of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), acquired over a 24 per cent stake in private sector lender Yes Bank for more than $1.6 billion.

Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group also said it would acquire a controlling stake of over 60 per cent in Avendus Capital through its subsidiary, Mizuho Securities, by buying out the stake held by US-based private equity firm KKR via Redpoint Investments, for $516 million.

Further, Japan-based MUFG Bank, a consolidated subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, said it would invest Rs 39,618 crore, or about $4.4 billion — the largest foreign direct investment in an Indian financial services company — to acquire a 20 per cent stake on a fully diluted basis through a preferential equity issue in Shriram Finance.

Entities from geographies with friendly relations with India were at the forefront of investments in the financial sector. A change in guard in Canada earlier this year revived Fairfax’s prospects of acquiring IDBI Bank, though competition from a domestic lender cannot be ruled out.

A key example of favourable geopolitical alignment was UAE-based Emirates NBD, which committed a $3 billion investment in RBL Bank for a 60 per cent stake, one of the largest foreign investments in India’s private banking space.

Earlier in the year, US-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (Adia) together invested Rs 7,500 crore in IDFC First Bank through a preferential equity issue, acquiring a 14.58 per cent stake to support the lender’s next phase of growth.

Separately, Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company said it would invest $1 billion for over a 42 per cent stake in Sammaan Capital.

What is driving investor confidence in mid-tier banks?

According to Abizer Diwanji, founder, NeoStrat Advisers LLP, India is witnessing strong capital flows from Japan and the Middle East. In Japan’s case, as domestic interest rates rise and investors look for higher returns overseas, India has emerged as a compelling destination. Japanese investors are also comfortable taking minority stakes rather than seeking control, aligning well with the needs of Indian banks looking to raise growth capital.

Japan’s central bank has raised its policy rate to the highest level in 30 years.

“The Middle East, meanwhile, is increasingly positioning itself as a key channel for global capital, directing meaningful flows into emerging markets. Indian mid-tier banks aiming to move up the growth ladder are natural beneficiaries of this trend,” Diwanji said.

Experts also noted that Indian banks’ balance sheets are largely cleaned up and that while periodic asset-quality pressures may emerge, these are unlikely to be severe. This has helped restore investor confidence, alongside a gradual pickup in private-sector capital expenditure.

Historically, many mid-tier banks traded close to one time book value due to concerns over vulnerability to shocks and resilience. With significant capital infusions, these lenders now have the opportunity to expand their asset base and compete more effectively with larger players, experts said.

What lies ahead for foreign investment in banks?

“Going forward, more mid-tier banks could attract significant foreign capital. We could also see consolidation in the small finance banks space, as the Reserve Bank of India appears to favour larger, stronger institutions,” Diwanji said.

According to Nitin Aggarwal, research analyst, Motilal Oswal Securities, mid-sized banks are gradually attracting a broader foreign institutional investor base, reflecting structural recovery and rising conviction in long-term compounding potential.