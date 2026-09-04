Microfinance recovery to help SFB gross NPAs decline in FY27: Crisil
Improvement will be driven by a recovery in microfinance credit performance and a rising contribution from non-microfinance loans, where asset quality is expected to remain stable
Raghu Mohan New Delhi
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Asset quality at small finance banks (SFBs) is expected to improve in the financial year ending March 2027, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) projected to decline by about 120 basis points (bps) to 2.6-2.8 per cent by FY27, from 3.8 per cent and 4.4 per cent as of FY26, according to a report from Crisil Ratings. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.
Topics : small finance banking Assets NPA