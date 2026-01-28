Monthly average ticket size of ATM withdrawals increased 4.5% in CY25

The growth reflects higher cash requirements per transaction and strengthening consumption intensity, it stated.

Average cash dispensed in semi-urban and rural (SURU) areas stood higher than the overall average at ₹1.31 crore in CY25, compared with ₹1.18 crore in metros and ₹1.11 crore in urban centres.

According to the report, average ATM withdrawal ticket sizes in CY25 show a clear upward bias. The average ticket size for the year stood at ₹5,835, with monthly values consistently remaining well above ₹5,700.

This momentum remained strong through the festive period, with October (₹5,846) and December (₹5,829) registering some of the highest average withdrawal values. In contrast, a modest softening was observed during the monsoon months of July and August, when ticket sizes dipped to ₹5,713 and ₹5,697, respectively, in line with seasonal moderation in spending.

However, even during this period, ticket sizes remained materially higher than historical averages, underscoring the structural nature of the increase.

The report suggested that excluding food and other informal categories, every ₹100 spent by Indians is anchored in travel, which alone absorbs ₹37, underscoring the dominance of mobility and holidays in household wallets. Insurance was the second-biggest priority in Indian households at ₹25, signaling rising risk awareness and protection-led spending.

The report highlighted that there was a sharp growth in insurance density (premium per capita), moving from $19 in FY20 to $25 in FY24.