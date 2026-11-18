The High-Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat, constituted by the government, has initiated consultations with stakeholders to seek suggestions on reforms to strengthen the banking sector and make it competitive, resilient and future-ready.

The committee, in its first two meetings, discussed key areas to be examined under its Terms of Reference and identified stakeholder groups for consultation, including banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), development finance institutions (DFIs), regulators, industry associations and fintech organisations.

To facilitate a structured consultative process, the committee has circulated questionnaires to various stakeholder groups, inviting their views and suggestions on key areas of banking sector reforms.

Going forward, the committee will hold consultation meetings with key stakeholders to gather more inputs for framing its recommendations on Banking for Viksit Bharat 2047.

The consultations are aimed at helping the committee formulate recommendations to strengthen the Indian banking sector and make it competitive, resilient, inclusive and future-ready.

Last month, the government set up the committee to assess the current banking practices as well as suggest reforms, including preparing a roadmap for AI and digital innovation.

The panel is chaired by former Central Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N Patel. RBI Deputy Governor Shirish Chandra Murmu, former deputy governor N S Vishwanathan, and former Indian Bank MD Padmaja Chunduru are a part of the panel, which was initially announced in the Union Budget 2026-27.

The committee has a tenure of six months.