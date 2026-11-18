The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed economist Karthik Muralidharan as its chief economist and director general of the Economic Research and Development Impact Department. He will succeed incumbent Albert Park and assume office on July 1, 2027, the multilateral development bank said on Wednesday.

“Mr Muralidharan brings the expertise and leadership we need as our members face increasingly complex development challenges,” ADB President Masato Kanda said. “I am confident he will help ADB turn rigorous economic research into practical advice for our members and investments that improve lives across the region.”

Muralidharan is presently the Tata Chancellor’s Professor of Economics at the University of California, San Diego. In his new role, he will lead ADB’s economic research, policy analysis and forecasting for Asia and the Pacific. He will also oversee the bank’s flagship economic publication, the ‘Asian Development Outlook’.

His research covers public finance, education, health, social protection, governance and public service delivery. His work combines large-scale empirical analysis with close engagement with governments on the design and implementation of public policy.

Muralidharan is the co-founder and scientific director of the Centre for Effective Governance of Indian States, which works with governments across India to improve state capacity, public spending and service delivery. He is also affiliated with the National Bureau of Economic Research, the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and several global research networks.

In 2024, he published the book ‘Accelerating India’s Development: A State-Led Roadmap for Effective Governance’, which examines India's governance challenges and proposes evidence-based reforms to improve public service delivery.

Muralidharan is also a member of the Global Education Evidence Advisory Panel and has advised governments, policy institutions, foundations and international organisations.

He holds a PhD in economics and a bachelor's degree in economics from Harvard University, and an MPhil in economics from the University of Cambridge.