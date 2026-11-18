The flat rate of ₹5 would be applicable to merchant-to-merchant transactions such as those made between wholesalers and retailers, business-to-business (B2B) marketplaces, and B2B collections.

The decision was taken by the National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI’s) UPI and Services Steering Committee, the people said. The move comes at a time when the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) has made a representation to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking exemption of M2M transactions from the MDR framework.

“The average ticket size of payments between merchants on UPI has been about ₹20,000 to ₹40,000. A decision has been made to keep the fee flat at ₹5 as part of the MDR framework. This would cover transactions such as those between wholesalers and retailers, including business-to-business (B2B) payments,” said a person aware of the discussions.

Under the standard 0.4 per cent MDR rate announced by NPCI in September for merchant payments above ₹2,000, transactions of ₹20,000-40,000 would have attracted charges of ₹80-160, while a payment of ₹75,000 or more would have incurred the maximum fee of ₹300.

The September framework covered person-to-merchant (P2M) payments but did not specify a separate rate for M2M transactions. It was scheduled to take effect on October 15 but was deferred until after Diwali. No revised implementation date has been announced. MDR is the fee a merchant pays its bank or payment service provider for processing each digital payment.

In its letter to the finance minister, seen by Business Standard, AICPDF said about 65 per cent of consumer payments received by retailers and 40-45 per cent of payments made by retailers to distributors against credit bills were settled through UPI. Additional charges at both levels would directly affect the financial viability of retailers and distributors, it said. The federation also urged the government to examine the goods and services tax (GST) implications of MDR.

“Distributor bodies’ request to examine GST on MDR is a valid point. But the decision rests with the GST Council and not with NPCI or RBI,” the person said.