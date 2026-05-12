PSBs post record ₹1.98 trillion net profit in FY26 amid robust growth

The profitability of state-owned banks rose 11.12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1.98 trillion in FY26, compared with Rs 1.78 trillion in FY25. Public sector banks reported net profits of Rs 1.41 trillion in FY24, Rs 1.04 trillion in FY23, and Rs 66,543 crore in FY22.

In FY26, State Bank of India (SBI), the largest bank in the country, posted its highest-ever annual net profit of Rs 80,032 crore, up 12.9 per cent YoY. Bank of Baroda, the country’s second-largest state-owned lender, reported FY26 profit of Rs 20,021 crore. Punjab National Bank , the third-largest state-owned lender, reported a net profit of Rs 16,904 crore during FY26.

“Public sector banks continued to register strong financial performance during FY26, reflecting sustained business growth, improved asset quality, record profitability, and strong capital position,” the Ministry of Finance said, adding that the improved performance demonstrates the resilience, stability, and enhanced institutional capacity of public sector banks (PSBs) in supporting the credit needs of a fast-growing Indian economy.

The aggregate business of PSBs increased to Rs 283.3 trillion, up 12.8 per cent YoY in FY26, with aggregate deposits rising 10.6 per cent YoY to Rs 156.3 trillion, and advances rising 15.7 per cent YoY to Rs 127 trillion.

“Credit growth in the retail, agriculture, and MSME (RAM) segments remained broad-based during FY26. RAM advances grew by 18.1 per cent, 15.5 per cent, and 18.2 per cent, respectively, reflecting the important role of PSBs in supporting entrepreneurship, strengthening financial inclusion, and enabling broad-based economic growth,” the ministry said.

While the business growth has been robust, asset quality of state-owned lenders has also kept pace in FY26, with gross NPA ratio (non-performing assets) declining to 1.93 per cent and net NPA ratio to 0.39 per cent as of March 2026, reflecting historically low levels of stressed assets. In March 2025, gross NPA of state-owned lenders was over 2 per cent, and net NPA ratio was over 0.5 per cent.

Additionally, fresh slippages continued to decline during FY26, with slippage ratio reducing to 0.7 per cent. Total recoveries, including recoveries from written-off accounts, stood at Rs 86,971 crore, reflecting improved recovery mechanisms and better credit discipline across PSBs, the statement said.

Separately, the capital position of state-owned banks remained healthy, with capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) improving to 16.6 per cent as of March 2026, supported by internal accruals, retained earnings, and capital raising of Rs 50,551 crore during FY26. All the state-owned banks had CRAR well above the regulatory requirement of 11.5 per cent, providing adequate cushion for continued lending growth.

The ministry also noted that operational efficiency of PSBs improved in FY26, with cost-to-income ratio improving to 49.67 per cent, reflecting better cost management and gains from technology adoption and digital transformation initiatives.