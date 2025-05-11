Public sector banks fortify operations along border amid Pakistan conflict

In the midst of ceasfire with Pakistan and its violation by the neighbouring country, branches of public-sector banks (PSBs) in bordering states have ramped up preparedness with cash and defences against cyberattacks.

Senior officials in at least four PSBs and one small finance bank with a strong presence in these regions said there had been a significant inflow of cash, prompting intensified efforts to ensure its availability.

“We are adhering to the directives of the local administration regarding operating hours. Additionally, we are taking steps to ensure adequate cash availability at both ATMs and bank branches,” said a public-sector banker.