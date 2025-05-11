Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Public sector banks fortify operations along border amid Pakistan conflict

Public sector banks fortify operations along border amid Pakistan conflict

Banks such as Punjab & Sind Bank, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, and Punjab National Bank have asked their circle heads to stay in their zonal offices

Some banks have been asked to operate during weekends.

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

In the midst of ceasfire with Pakistan and its violation by the neighbouring country, branches of public-sector banks (PSBs) in bordering states have ramped up preparedness with cash and defences against cyberattacks.
 
Senior officials in at least four PSBs and one small finance bank with a strong presence in these regions said there had been a significant inflow of cash, prompting intensified efforts to ensure its availability.
 
“We are adhering to the directives of the local administration regarding operating hours. Additionally, we are taking steps to ensure adequate cash availability at both ATMs and bank branches,” said a public-sector banker.
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman public sector banks India-Pakistan conflict Operation Sindoor cash transaction Small Finance Banks ATMs Cyberattacks

