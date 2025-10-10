Friday, October 10, 2025 | 04:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Relaxation of risk weights unlikely to spur growth in absence of demand

Relaxation of risk weights unlikely to spur growth in absence of demand

Banks in India are currently sitting on excess capital, with CET1 ratios around 14.7 per cent, well above the regulatory requirement of 8-9 per cent

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
premium

System credit growth has remained subdued, with total credit rising 10.4 per cent year-on-year as of September 19, according to the latest RBI data.

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rationalisation of risk weights on loans proposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Basel-III norms will release a significant amount of capital for banks. However, since banks are already sitting on excess capital, the proposed guidelines are unlikely to spur much growth unless credit demand picks up, industry experts say.
 
According to Suresh Ganapathy, managing director and head of financial services research at Macquarie Capital, while there are some relaxations in risk weights for segments such as mortgages, India is also moving towards IFRS-based Expected Credit Loss (ECL) provisioning norms, which will strengthen banks’ balance sheets.
Topics : Banking RBI finance credit growth
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon