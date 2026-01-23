Retail credit portfolio led by 31-40 age group, shows CRIF High Mark report
CRIF High Mark's Credit Insight Report 2026 shows borrowers aged 31-40 dominate portfolio value, while younger borrowers account for higher early-stage delinquencies in retail credit
Raghu Mohan New Delhi
The first edition of the Credit Insight Report 2026 from credit bureau CRIF High Mark shows the portfolio is concentrated in the mid-age segment, led by the 31–40 group borrowers at 28.5 per cent (32.2 per cent of active loans, 29.4 per cent of the portfolio by share as of November 2025). The average exposure per borrower stood at Rs 565,290.
