SBI seeks SC clarification on fraud classification of borrowers judgment

In its application has suggested that banks be allowed to share only relevant extracts of forensic audit report with the borrower, not the full report

BS Reporter New Delhi
SBI, state bank of India

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 6:17 PM IST
The State Bank of India (SBI) has filed an application in the Supreme Court, seeking clarifications on the apex court's judgment on fraud classification of borrowers.
SBI wants exemption from sharing the complete forensic audit report with borrowers.

The application is likely to heard next week.
The Supreme Court had passed a judgment on March 27, making it mandatory for banks to grant an opportunity of a personal hearing to the borrower before an account is declared fraud under the Master Circular of July 2016.

In an application filed before the top court, SBI has sought to limit the scope of "personal hearing", suggesting that banks be allowed to share only relevant extracts of the forensic audit report with the borrower, instead of the full report. SBI claimed that giving an opportunity to the borrower to make a representation based on the relevant extracts of the audit report is the only possible and practical way of compliance with the principles of natural justice.
SBI has suggested that banks be exempted from handing over the complete forensic audit report to the borrower as it would hamper the future investigation and forewarn the borrower by way of disclosure of confidential information.

The RBI Circular on fraud classification was challenged by over 100 companies in the SC. The SBI, in its plea, has appealed that application of the March 27 judgement be made prospective in operation, and should not apply to the past cases.
SBI has prayed that banks should be allowed to decide the time frame of the adjudication, as the borrowers may try to delay the process in the name of personal hearing and absence of time limit stipulation.
Topics : State Bank of India fraud | Supreme Court

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

