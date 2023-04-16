SBI seeks SC clarification on fraud classification of borrowers judgment



SBI wants exemption from sharing the complete forensic audit report with borrowers. The State Bank of India (SBI) has filed an application in the Supreme Court, seeking clarifications on the apex court's judgment on fraud classification of borrowers.



The Supreme Court had passed a judgment on March 27, making it mandatory for banks to grant an opportunity of a personal hearing to the borrower before an account is declared fraud under the Master Circular of July 2016. The application is likely to heard next week.



SBI has suggested that banks be exempted from handing over the complete forensic audit report to the borrower as it would hamper the future investigation and forewarn the borrower by way of disclosure of confidential information. In an application filed before the top court, SBI has sought to limit the scope of "personal hearing", suggesting that banks be allowed to share only relevant extracts of the forensic audit report with the borrower, instead of the full report. SBI claimed that giving an opportunity to the borrower to make a representation based on the relevant extracts of the audit report is the only possible and practical way of compliance with the principles of natural justice.

