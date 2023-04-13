close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

After Supreme Court's verdict, bank frauds in the eye of the beholder

The chain from detection to redressal is a long and tangled one

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
bank frauds, financial scams
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
Follow Us
The Supreme Court’s (SC’s) verdict last week that borrowers must be heard before an account is classified as fraud is a big relief for India Inc. Though it places the onus on banks before they proceed down this line, the spotlight is firmly on an issue that doesn’t get the attention it deserves: the frauds chain, from its detection to redressal.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Annual Report for 2020-21 noted that the average time lag between the date of occurrence of a fraud and its detection is 23 months; for large frauds (Rs 100 crore and above), it was 57 months. A two-decadal analysis by the Financial Stability Report (FSR) of June 2019 (FSR: June 2019) found that frauds between FY01 and FY18 constituted 90.6 per cent of what was reported in FY19 by value.
This is surprising given that banks had migrated to “live reporting” through Fraud Monitoring Returns from April 1, 2017. But frauds continue
Or

Also Read

How can you protect your bank account from cyber attacks?

Risky lending: Share of subprime borrowers higher at PSBs, shows data

Indian investigations helped reduce crypto scams in Austria: Andreas Holzer

TMS Ep400: SC on bank frauds, rising interest rate, markets, municipal bond

Spike in frauds cost insurers $6 billion annually, says Deloitte survey

Bank of India plans to raise Rs 6,500 crore in FY24 to fund its growth

UBS Group weighs retaining Credit Suisse's private banking unit in India

Better net interest margins likely to help bottom line of banks in Q4

HDFC Bank's advances rise 17% YoY to Rs 16 trillion; deposits up 21%

Capital adequacy ratio norms enforcement for UCBs advanced to FY23-end

Topics : Bank frauds | financial scams | NBFCs

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 7:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Govt does not interfere with press freedom: Anurag Thakur tells Parliament

Image
Volume Icon

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

Sharad Pawar backs Rahul, says jail term attempt to suppress Opposition

Image

Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre

Image
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon