After Supreme Court's verdict, bank frauds in the eye of the beholder

This is surprising given that banks had migrated to “live reporting” through Fraud Monitoring Returns from April 1, 2017. But frauds continue

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Annual Report for 2020-21 noted that the average time lag between the date of occurrence of a fraud and its detection is 23 months; for large frauds (Rs 100 crore and above), it was 57 months. A two-decadal analysis by the Financial Stability Report (FSR) of June 2019 (FSR: June 2019) found that frauds between FY01 and FY18 constituted 90.6 per cent of what was reported in FY19 by value.