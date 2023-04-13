Achieve targets under financial inclusion plans: Finance ministry to PSBs



Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary Vivek Joshi chaired a day-long review meeting with heads of PSBs, where progress under various social security (Jan Suraksha) schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana, Stand Up India, and PM SVANidhi were reviewed. The finance ministry on Thursday exhorted the public sector banks (PSBs) to achieve the targets allocated to them under the various government schemes for financial inclusion and social security in a time-bound manner.



“Banks were advised to leverage their banking correspondents network for outreach and enrolling potential beneficiaries,” the finance ministry said in a statement. During the meeting, Joshi discussed with banks the three months long saturation campaign of PMJJBY and PMSBY schemes launched on April 1, 2023.



During the meeting, the progress of the Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) scheme was also discussed with special focus on issuance of KCC for animal husbandry and fisheries sectors. In the meeting, Joshi emphasised that continued support, active role, and participation from all banks will go a long way in ensuring that the saturation campaign reaches the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries and requested banks to conduct awareness campaigns about these schemes in vernacular languages.

Also Read PSB index soars 3%; these three constituents have zoomed over 50% in 1 mth Govt raises PSB CEO term to 10 years, seeks younger talent at the top Deposits by public sector banks up 8.8% in December quarter: RBI data Finance ministry asks public sector banks to share bond portfolio data Merger of PSBs haven't impacted financial inclusion adversely: RBI Canara Bank forms separate vertical for start-ups; to open 5 branches After Supreme Court's verdict, bank frauds in the eye of the beholder Bank of India plans to raise Rs 6,500 crore in FY24 to fund its growth UBS Group weighs retaining Credit Suisse's private banking unit in India Better net interest margins likely to help bottom line of banks in Q4



The meeting also saw the participation of senior officials from fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying ministry, housing and urban affairs ministry, agriculture and farmers welfare ministry, along with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) chairman and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) CEO. “Scaling up of the account aggregator ecosystem was also reviewed. Issues related to Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) and digital document execution framework were also discussed in the meeting,” the finance ministry said.



Earlier, Business Standard had reported that the government was likely to nudge PSBs, which have a good foothold in rural India, to increase the number of beneficiaries under the PMJJBY and PMSBY to 150 million and 350 million respectively. On Monday, the department urged the states and Union Territories to increase enrolments under the micro-insurance schemes of PMJJBY and PMSBY, considering the scope and size of the population in their respective states.

Currently, active enrolments under PMJJBY and PMSBY stand at 83 million and 239 million, respectively, and claims of about Rs 15,500 crore have been paid under both schemes.

