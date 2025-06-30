SBI plans to solarise 4 million homes by FY27, marks 70 years of service

The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India ( SBI ), plans to solarise four million homes by FY2027 to play a lead role in the renewable energy transition and in advancing the country's Net Zero 2070 goals.

SBI, in a statement today, said the lender marks 70 years of service to India. With a ₹66 trillion balance sheet and over 520 million customers, SBI enters its eighth decade focused on sustainability, digital innovation, and inclusive growth.

Since its inception in 1955, it has evolved from supporting India’s early development goals into a driving force of its digital and green