Home / Industry / Banking / Small-cap banks take the lead in average spend per credit card transaction

Small-cap banks take the lead in average spend per credit card transaction

Credit-card spending for January stood at Rs 1,841 billion, marking a two per cent slide month-on-month (MoM), but a strong 14 per cent year-on-year growth

The dip in spending MoM basis was primarily due to seasonality effects

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

The average spend per transaction was the highest on credit cards issued by small-cap banks. Karur Vysya Bank topped at Rs 8,780 per transaction followed by J&K Bank at Rs 7,064 and RBL Bank at Rs 6,851. Among mid-cap banks, Bank of Maharashtra took the pole-position at Rs 4,922, next came Bank of India at Rs 4,067, and The Federal Bank at Rs 3,897. In the large-cap banks category, IndusInd came first at Rs 7,154, Punjab National Bank at Rs 5,136 and Indian Bank at Rs 4,659. 
 
As far as the number of transactions was concerned, HDFC Bank was the leader with 114 million followed by ICICI Bank at 80 million and State Bank of India at 74 million. 
   
Credit-card spending for January stood at Rs 1,841 billion, marking a two per cent slide month-on-month (MoM), but a strong 14 per cent year-on-year growth. The dip in spending MoM basis was primarily due to seasonality effects, as in December, it was boosted by festive and year-end expenditures.

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

