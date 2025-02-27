India needs more global-scale banks, says DFS secretary M Nagaraju

India needs more global-scale banks with a robust financial, talent, and technological profile to fund large-scale projects generating employment and help realise the aim of Viksit Bharat by 2047, said M Nagaraju, secretary, department of financial services.
“We need multiple globally competitive large banks having a presence across the globe, facilitating access to global funds, top talent, and technical expertise. Currently, only two Indian banks—State Bank of India and HDFC Bank—feature in the top 100 global banks by total assets. This is not enough in comparison to banks from China and the US, which dominate the top 10 global bank lists,” he said, delivering the 14th R K Talwar Memorial Lecture in the city. The lecture was organised by the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance.
The secretary in the Union finance ministry said the current banking conglomerates need to expand their origin, extend operations into global financial hubs, utilise green bonds, sustainability-linked loans, and foreign debt markets to fund domestic trade expansion. This size and scale would enable these transformed banks to become global, funding large projects spanning infrastructure and manufacturing, entailing the establishment of peripheral industries and projects, thereby creating and catalysing job creation and urbanisation.
Large banks also play a crucial role in the stability and growth of the global economy, with the resources and expertise to absorb shocks and manage risks better, ensuring stability in the financial system. From an innovation angle, they are preferred as they invest in financial technologies, promoting innovation, which leads to more efficient and accessible financial services. Moreover, large banks ensure that both businesses and individuals have access to reliable and efficient financial services as information costs for banks decline, making them more efficient, Nagaraju added.
“Our aspirations for Viksit Bharat 2047 aim to strive for India's gross domestic product (GDP) to be $30 trillion from the current $3.89 trillion and increase per capita income to $18,000–20,000 by 2047 from the current levels of $2,700,” the secretary said.
The aim is also to increase credit as a percentage of GDP to 130 per cent from the current level of 56 per cent and achieve 100 per cent financial literacy by 2047, he added.
Referring to the enabling environment and capacities for banks, he said that given the importance of the banking system in supporting economic growth, the constraints the sector faces need to be addressed well in time. The first and foremost constraint of Indian banks is having a strong capital base. Banks would need to raise a significant amount of capital to support the country's economic growth.