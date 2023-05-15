close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UCBs seek hike in cap on home loans, separate limit for commercial realty

Have also asked for revision in norms for gold loan repayments

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
banks, lending

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 8:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs) have sought an upward revision in the ceiling for housing loans from the current limit of 15 percent of net liabilities and the creation of an independent limit for commercial real estate exposure.
The chief executives of select Urban Banks, who met RBI governor Shanktikanta Das last week, also urged the Central bank to enhance the ceiling on gold loans from Rs two lakh to Rs five lakh under the bullet repayment scheme.

About the revision in norms for home loans, the National Federation of Urban Cooperative Banks and Credit Societies (NAFCUB) said the existing limits on individual housing loans have been doubled for tier-I and tier-II banks. But the sectoral exposure limit of 15 per cent to housing and commercial real estate has remained unchanged.
As a result, most banks have not been able to benefit from the enhanced individual limit as many have already reached the sector exposure ceiling including the 5 per cent additional allocation.

Further, the sector has been requesting for two independent exposure limits--one for housing, the other for commercial real estate. NAFCUB suggested that the limit of 20 per cent be set for housing and a separate limit of 5 per cent for commercial real estate.
There could be flexibility for using the limit prescribed for (5.0 per cent) also for housing (including Prime Minister Awas Yojana). This would enable the banks to benefit from the recent enhancement in limit of individual housing loans, it added.

Also Read

Urban Co-op Bank profiles improve on bad loan dip, better profitability

SBI personal banking loan book up Rs-5 trn mark, helped by digital push

LIC Housing Finance, HDFC: Trading strategies for housing finance companies

How have the home loan EMIs changed since RBI's repo rate hike in May 2022?

Milky way: Beyond Amul vs Nandini, dairy brands that dominate their states

Suryoday SFB posts Q4 net profit of Rs 40 cr vs year-ago loss of Rs 48 cr

Export lender Exim Bank to raise up to record $4 billion in FY24

Sponsor banks need to proactively handhold RRBs for tech adoption: DFS

South Indian Bank Q4 net profit up 23% at Rs 334 cr as advances grow

Indian Bank Q4 net profit up 48% to Rs 1,520 crore as NII rises 29%


As for gold loans, UCBs have a relative advantage as their customers who are predominantly from middle class/lower middle class are more likely to be gold loan clients. Hence, the regulatory prescriptions need to be highly supportive of growth of this portfolio of the UCBs.
NAFCUB said the ceiling on Gold loans should be revised from Rs two lakh to Rs five lakh under the bullet repayment scheme. Also repayment period is bullet repayment should be raised to 24 months from 12 months and in case of Equated Monthly Instalments (EMI) repayment should be raised to 36-48 months in line with NBFCs from 12 months.
Topics : Urban cooperative banks Home loans

First Published: May 15 2023 | 8:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Fertiliser firm Coromandel International's Q4 profit up 18% at Rs 290 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
3 min read

Goldman Sachs moves past 1MDB scandal with new office in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi
2 min read

'Bangkok Spring' sets up showdown over role of monarchy in Thailand

Bangkok
5 min read

Amazon's venture fund leads Rs 110 crore in Indian innerwear maker XYXX

XYXX
3 min read

HCLTech expands partnership with SAP to drive digital transformation

HCLTech, HCL
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Lobbying by lessors, faulty Pratt & Whitney engines hurt India: Go First

Go First
5 min read

Sensex gains 318 pts as investors cheer dip in inflation; Realty stks rally

BSE
2 min read

This smallcap pharma company has zoomed 44% in 3 days on strong Q4 results

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
2 min read
Premium

Missed opportunity: India far behind in race for electronics exports to US

electronics, TECH, SMARTPHONES, mobiles, manufacturing, robotics, automation, ai, technology
3 min read
Premium

Vedanta's record dividend to parent strains company's balance sheet

Vedanta
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon