Indian Bank Q4 net profit up 48% to Rs 1,520 crore as NII rises 29%



The Chennai-based lender’s total income during the quarter under review picked up by 25 per cent to Rs 14,416 crore as against Rs 11,556 crore in Q4 FY22. As on March 31, 2023, the company’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) were 5.95 per cent of the gross advances, as compared to 8.47 per cent during the same period in 2022. Similarly, net NPA was seen at 0.90 per cent of gross advances as on March 31, 2023 as compared to 2.27 per cent during the same period in 2021-22. State-run Indian Bank posted a 48 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,520 crore in Q4 FY23, compared to Rs 1,024 crore in the same period in FY22 and helped by a rise in income and improved asset quality.



Indian Bank's board recommended a dividend of Rs 8.60 per equity share (86 per cent of paid up equity capital of the bank) for FY23. The lender reported an earning per share (EPS) of Rs 12.20 for the period compared to Rs 8.22 for the period ended March 31, 2022. Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, was seen at Rs 5,519 crore in Q4 FY23, increasing 29 per cent when compared to Rs 4,271 crore during the same period in FY22.



During the entire financial year 2022-23, the bank’s net profit increased by 35 per cent to Rs 5,572 crore as against Rs 4,142 crore in 2021-22. Its total income during the year under review was up by 14 per cent to Rs 52,790 crore as against Rs 46,268 crore in 2021-22. In Q4 FY23, the bank’s return on average assets was seen up at 0.89 per cent from 0.62 per cent in the Q4 of FY22. Its total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) during the quarter remained the same as Q4FY22 at 16.84 per cent.

