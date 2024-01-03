Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

32 more shops, commercial establishments in Delhi can now remain open 24/7

The labour department of Delhi proposed this plan to the CM regarding the operation of these establishments for 24 hours

Karol bagh, Shopkeepers, shops, delhi, market, shopping, consumer, sales

So far 667 shops and commercial establishments have been allowed to operate 24/7 in Delhi | Representaitve Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 6:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday granted permission for 32 more shops and commercial establishments to operate 24 hours, an official statement said.
This initiative will create new employment opportunities for the youth, along with enhancing economic activities within Delhi, it said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The labour department of Delhi proposed this plan to the CM regarding the operation of these establishments for 24 hours. These commercial establishments belong to the categories of commercial, retail trade or business, provision stores, according to the statement.
"All these establishments must strictly adhere to the provisions and rules of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act of 1954. The government will keep strict watch over them to ensure that no violation of the rules takes place. The proposal has now been sent to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) for final approval," the statement read.
Under the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act of 1954, the Delhi labour department received 52 applications to operate shops for 24 hours. The department thoroughly examined these applications and documents. Of these, 20 applications did not meet the requirements and were not considered. However, the 32 applications meeting the criteria were approved, it said.
So far 667 shops and commercial establishments have been allowed to operate 24/7 in Delhi. The government's objective behind this is to create more job opportunities and boost overall economic development in Delhi, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kejriwal okays 24/7 ops of 29 shops, commercial establishments in Delhi

83 more Delhi shops, commercial establishments allowed to operate 24x7

176 shops, establishments face BMC action for no Marathi signboards

Travellers may now be able to buy onions, atta at major metro stations

Health Ministry asks Delhi govt to implement Clinical Establishments Act

Coal production in the country increases by 10.75% in 2023: Govt

Hyderabad, Bengaluru among most punctual airports globally: Cirium

Real estate players seek a host of benefits from the upcoming Budget

Rajasthan CM to resolve problems of industry and boost job creation

Home health care industry sees demand rising in India's smaller cities

Topics : Commercial property Delhi Restaurants Delhi government Shops and Establishment Act

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 6:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayYES Bank Share PriceNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon