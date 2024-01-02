Real estate players seek a host of benefits from the upcoming Budget

During 2023, the Indian real estate sector — both housing and commercial — witnessed buoyancy fuelled by demand, supply, and absorption, and the sector is banking on the upcoming Budget to keep the momentum going.

Mumbai-based Sattva Group focused on the critical pillars for long-term growth. The company emphasised on the infrastructure boom with increased allocation, lower goods and services tax (GST) rates, incentives for affordable housing and single-window clearance to fast-track projects and support liquidity.

“We expect an infrastructure boost as a result of increased allocations, recognising the direct impact on property values and demand. Tax reforms are a