Hyderabad, Bengaluru among most punctual airports globally: Cirium

The Hyderabad airport, securing the second spot on the list, is operated by a consortium led by the GMR Group

Photo: Bloomberg

Deepak Patel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 11:17 PM IST

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad and Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru earned spots among the top five airports for on-time performance (OTP) globally in 2023, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

On-time arrival is when a passenger flight/aircraft arrives at the gate within 15 minutes of the scheduled arrival time. Similarly, an on-time departure is when a passenger flight/aircraft departs the gate within 15 minutes of the scheduled departure time. 

IndiGo ranked as the fourth most punctual airline in  Asia-Pacific (APAC).

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

