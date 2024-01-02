Hyderabad, Bengaluru among most punctual airports globally: Cirium

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad and Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru earned spots among the top five airports for on-time performance (OTP) globally in 2023, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.On-time arrival is when a passenger flight/aircraft arrives at the gate within 15 minutes of the scheduled arrival time. Similarly, an on-time departure is when a passenger flight/aircraft departs the gate within 15 minutes of the scheduled departure time.IndiGo ranked as the fourth most punctual airline in Asia-Pacific (APAC).