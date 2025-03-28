Friday, March 28, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / AERA allows class-based tariff on Delhi airport's international passengers

AERA allows class-based tariff on Delhi airport's international passengers

However, operator's proposal to charge higher tariff during peak hours refused by AERA

Delhi airport power outage terminal 3
Premium

Meanwhile, AERA has refused to impose such a class-based tariff on domestic passengers.| (photo: X/@SidMalik28)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has permitted Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) to charge a higher user development fee (UDF) for business class passengers than for economy class travellers at Delhi airport till 2028-29.
 
AERA justified the decision, stating that it is "natural" given the additional services business class passengers receive, such as dedicated check-in lanes, security clearance, immigration, and boarding gates.
 
Till date, all international passengers departing from the Delhi airport paid Rs 129 as UDF. From April 16 onwards, an international economy passenger would pay a UDF of Rs 650 while an international business passenger would pay
Topics : AERA Delhi airport Air passengers

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon