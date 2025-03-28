AERA allows class-based tariff on Delhi airport's international passengers

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has permitted Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) to charge a higher user development fee (UDF) for business class passengers than for economy class travellers at Delhi airport till 2028-29.

AERA justified the decision, stating that it is "natural" given the additional services business class passengers receive, such as dedicated check-in lanes, security clearance, immigration, and boarding gates.

Till date, all international passengers departing from the Delhi airport paid Rs 129 as UDF. From April 16 onwards, an international economy passenger would pay a UDF of Rs 650 while an international business passenger would pay