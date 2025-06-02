Monday, June 02, 2025 | 03:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / AI-ML hiring grows 25% in May, IT sector records 5% decline: Report

AI-ML hiring grows 25% in May, IT sector records 5% decline: Report

According to the Naukri JobSpeak May 2025 report, overall hiring in the IT sector fell by 5 per cent compared to the corresponding period in the previous year

Technology, artificial intelligence, Talent management, Hiring

Hyderabad and Kochi witnessed hiring growth of 7 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively, with much of this growth attributed to senior-level hiring. (File Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While hiring in the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) sector posted 25 per cent year-on-year growth in May 2025, the broader Information Technology sector saw a decline in job opportunities.

According to the Naukri JobSpeak May 2025 report, overall hiring in the IT sector fell by 5 per cent compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

"In an otherwise stable job market, what stood out in May was the continued momentum in AI/ML hiring across metros alongside steady demand for senior professionals, a trend that's held firm over the past year," Naukri Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal said. 

 

In May 2025, while overall hiring remained stable, industries like real estate (5 per cent growth) and insurance (6 per cent growth) emerged as relatively bright spots, according to the report.

Hiring in Retails, Telecom/ISP, and Banking, Finance & Broking declined 8-9 per cent.

Also Read

Samsung

Samsung's big bet: Perplexity AI could soon be everywhere on its devices

india economy, economic growth

Best of BS Opinion: India must heed the warning signs from without

Premiumartificial intelligence

AI's singular uncertainty reflects scope, speed, and unpredictability

Premiumartificial intelligence, software engineer, Technology, GPT

Artificial intelligence watch: Tech middle managers stare at job blues

Google

Google case: Indian-origin US judge questions future of search amid AI rise

However, unicorns in Banking and Financial Services ramped up hiring by 29 per cent.

Hyderabad and Kochi witnessed hiring growth of 7 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively, with much of this growth attributed to senior-level hiring (professionals with over 16 years of experience). Pune also experienced a 4 per cent overall hiring increase, driven in large part by a sharp 26 per cent rise in hiring by startups.

Based on job listings and hiring activity on the Naukri platform, an online job portal, the JobSpeak index calculates hiring trends by analyzing new job listings, job applications, and recruiter activity across various industries, cities, and experience levels.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

steel, metal

US tariffs on steel, aluminium to have minor impact on India, says minister

The shares of aluminium manufacturers rallied on Monday on the back of a sharp rise in the price of the lightweight metal over the weekend, following China's announcement that it will withdraw export tax rebate for the commodity.

Trump's move to double tariffs on aluminium imports to hurt sector: AAI

travel tourism passenger air travel flight

IATO urges govt to set up ₹1,000 cr board to boost foreign tourist inflow

PremiumMinistry of Heavy Industries, EV charging stations, Electric Vehicles, EV market, automobile industry

Rare earth supply pinch puts India's EV makers on a six-week clock

Premiumsteelmakers, steel

Indian steelmakers eye robust growth in FY26 but China clouds gather

Topics : Artificial intelligence Machine Learning IT sector Naukri Job Speak index Retail Banking finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon