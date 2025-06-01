Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Indian steel companies eye robust growth in FY26 on improved spreads

Indian steel companies eye robust growth in FY26 on improved spreads

Steel imports started dropping in the lead-up to the government's provisional safeguard duty - a measure aimed at protecting domestic producers from a flood of cheap imports

Steel prices started appreciating from January, but Q4FY25 is believed to have not captured it in full.

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Indian steelmakers are eyeing stronger growth this financial year (FY26), supported by the recent safeguard duty on imports and improved steel spreads. However, China remains a wildcard.
 
Steel imports started dropping in the lead-up to the government’s provisional safeguard duty – a measure aimed at protecting domestic producers from a flood of cheap imports.
 
Data from price reporting and market intelligence firm BigMint showed that India’s steel imports fell 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in January-April 2025 to 2.85 million tonnes (mt). Imports from China stood at 1.11 mt in the same period previous year, which reduced to 0.50
