Indian steel companies eye robust growth in FY26 on improved spreads

Indian steelmakers are eyeing stronger growth this financial year (FY26), supported by the recent safeguard duty on imports and improved steel spreads. However, China remains a wildcard.

Steel imports started dropping in the lead-up to the government’s provisional safeguard duty – a measure aimed at protecting domestic producers from a flood of cheap imports.

Data from price reporting and market intelligence firm BigMint showed that India’s steel imports fell 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in January-April 2025 to 2.85 million tonnes (mt). Imports from China stood at 1.11 mt in the same period previous year, which reduced to 0.50