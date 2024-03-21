Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Airlines will operate 24,275 weekly domestic flights in summer schedule

The number of weekly departures is just 2.30 per cent higher as against 23,732 flights being operated by the scheduled carriers in the ongoing winter schedule, according to aviation regulator DGCA

airline

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian airlines will operate a total of 24,275 weekly domestic flights during the summer schedule starting from March 31, a nearly 6 per cent increase compared to the year-ago period.
The number of weekly departures is just 2.30 per cent higher as against 23,732 flights being operated by the scheduled carriers in the ongoing winter schedule, according to aviation regulator DGCA.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The summer schedule for 2024 will be from March 31 to October 26.
The DGCA said there will be 24,275 departures per week which have been finalised to/from 125 airports as per the summer schedule.
"Out of these 125 airports, Azamgarh, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Gondia, Jalgaon, Moradabad and Pithoragarh are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a release on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Delhi fog: Air India flyers can reschedule flights to and from IGI Airport

Looking at a mix of int'l destinations, not just West Asia: Akasa Air CEO

IndiGo waives fuel surcharge on domestic, and international flights

TMS 588: Domestic airline crises, megafactories, crypto-run, dry powder

Relief for domestic fliers as ticket prices fall by 8% in festive season

RBI issues requirements for SRO recognition, sets minimum benchmark

Indian holiday seekers showing dynamic shift in travel preferences: Airbnb

Naveen Jindal takes charge as Steel Association prez with immediate effect

As tulips bloom, Jammu & Kashmir hopes to harvest a bounty of tourists

India's coal import rises marginally to 212 MT in April-January period

Topics : airlines domestic flights Aviation industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEOnePlus 12rHardik PandyaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon