Naveen Jindal takes charge as Steel Association prez with immediate effect

Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) has been unanimously elected as the President of the ISA by the Apex Committee, the governing body of ISA, according to the statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power on Thursday assumed the charge as the President of Indian Steel Association with immediate effect.
In a statement, the Indian Steel Association (ISA) said that Naveen Jindal assumed the role of President, succeeding Dilip Oommen, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AMNS India, effective March 21.
Steel industry along with its upstream and downstream manufacturing value chains will have to grow in tandem for India to realise its development goals.
The industry is committed to decarbonise and reduce its carbon footprints to meet its target in line with the Prime Minister's commitments to the world, Jindal said.
ISA is the apex body of the domestic steel industry and works collectively to highlight the issues of the sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Naveen Jindal Indian Steel Association Steel Industry

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

