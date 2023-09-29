close
ASCI appoints Marico CEO Saugata Gupta as chairman of board of governors

Saugata Gupta said ASCI will aim to instil the principles of self-regulation into the very heart of the creative process, and the organisation is set to raise the standards of responsible advertising

Saugata Gupta

Saugata Gupta, chairman, ASCI

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 2:25 PM IST
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on Friday announced the appointment of Saugata Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Marico Limited, as the new chairman of the ASCI board of governors.

On his appointment as ASCI's new chairman, Gupta said, "Leading ASCI at this juncture is a privilege. We are in the midst of an extraordinary opportunity to reimagine what responsible advertising means and how consumers need protection in the digital age. ASCI is at the very forefront of this effort as it collaboratively shapes the industry".

Gupta added that ASCI will aim to instil the principles of self-regulation into the very heart of the creative process, and the organisation is all set to raise the standards of responsible advertising.

Gupta has served two years on the board of governors and four years as a special invitee on the board of governors.

Partha Sinha, president of response, Bennett Coleman & Company Limited, was elected vice chairman, and Sudhanshu Vats, deputy managing director, Pidilite Industries Ltd, was appointed honorary treasurer.

"Leading ASCI over the past year has been an immensely fulfilling journey. I am proud that, as a collective team, we have strengthened our abilities to be ready for the future. The launch of the ASCI Academy is a significant event that I am sure will yield positive results," NS Rajan, the outgoing chairman, said. "In an environment of rapid technological advancements and shifting consumer expectations, ASCI has remained agile and forward-thinking. The complaints management part is now highly streamlined and efficient, and we are developing significant expertise in digital monitoring". 

ASCI said in a press release that the organisation remains committed to corrective and preventive action to redefine the landscape of responsible advertising. It aims to do so through dynamic and multi-stakeholder collaborations and technology investments.

In 2023, the organisation's code was updated with guidelines for the education sector, charitable causes, health and financial influencers, as well as online deceptive design patterns. ASCI also expanded its definition of celebrities to include social media influencers.
First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 2:25 PM IST

