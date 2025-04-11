Amid wavering loyalty, quick-service restaurants whip up treats for GenZ

Quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains are busy whipping up treats for the GenZ as they fight for a share of this emerging consumer cohort. These, sector watchers say, are the most upcoming spenders with strong wallets and consumption drivers but little or no loyalty to brands.

KFC, operated by Sapphire Foods and Devyani International in India, on Friday announced collaboration with Youtuber Carry Minati to co-create a product — a limited-edition saucy popcorn starting at ₹199 — a first for the American fast-food brand.

“Today’s consumers want bold, scroll stopping experiences — whether on their feed or on their plate. And