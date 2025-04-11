Friday, April 11, 2025 | 11:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Amid wavering loyalty, quick-service restaurants whip up treats for GenZ

Amid wavering loyalty, quick-service restaurants whip up treats for GenZ

Players are increasingly drawing inspiration from pop culture trends, and are now riding the Hallyu wave - a phenomenon about the growing global prominence of South Korean pop culture

Burger, Fast food, Burger, McDonald's
Premium

Burger King, operated in India by Restaurants Brand Asia, too, joined the Hallyu wave earlier this month with the introduction of a limited-edition Korean menu. It comprises burgers and sides and starts at ₹149

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains are busy whipping up treats for the GenZ as they fight for a share of this emerging consumer cohort. These, sector watchers say, are the most upcoming spenders with strong wallets and consumption drivers but little or no loyalty to brands.
 
KFC, operated by Sapphire Foods and Devyani International in India, on Friday announced collaboration with Youtuber Carry Minati to co-create a product — a limited-edition saucy popcorn starting at ₹199 — a first for the American fast-food brand.
 
“Today’s consumers want bold, scroll stopping experiences — whether on their feed or on their plate. And
Topics : quick service restaurants KFC McDonalds

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon