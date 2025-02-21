APEC to boost Indian apparel exports by exploring new markets in 2025-26

Friday, February 21, 2025 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apparel exporters body AEPC on Friday said it is planning to expand the global reach of Indian apparel in 2025-26 by diversifying into newer and non-traditional markets to boot shipments.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The sector's exports rose by 11.6 per cent to about USD 13 billion during April-January 2024-25 despite global headwinds, geopolitical challenges and supply chain disruptions, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said.

"The council has planned to promote the global reach of Indian apparel exports by diversification of markets to newer and non-traditional markets through its export promotion activities in 2025-26," he said.

He added that the government's key initiatives such as production linked incentive scheme, extension of RoSCTL (Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies ), free trade agreements with the UAE and Australia, will surely accelerate growth of the sector.

 

AEPC Secretary General Mithileshwar Thakur said the exports in traditional big markets like the US and Europe are registering healthy growth rates.

"Exports of ready-made garments have grown by 13.8 per cent in the US, 8.9 per cent in the UK, 10.6 per cent in Germany and 19.7 per cent in Spain," Thakur said.

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

