Friday, February 21, 2025 | 04:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Lenders to auction Go Airlines' land in March to recover Rs 3,900 crore

Lenders to auction Go Airlines' land in March to recover Rs 3,900 crore

About 94.7 acres on block; reserve price of Rs 1,782 crore

airplane, airport

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Three lenders to defunct airliner Go Airlines (India) will auction land parcels in Thane, part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Area, a collateral for loan exposures, in March for recovery of dues over Rs 3,900 crore.
 
The reserve price for the auction of real estate assets is Rs 1,782 crore, according to a communication for a proposed land auction placed by Central Bank of India on behalf of lenders.
 
The public sector lender Central Bank of India has taken possession of 94.71 acres of land abutting Ghodbunder Road, Thane, Maharashtra, on behalf of lenders Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, and IDBI Bank. The land is in the name of Wadia Realty Private Ltd. The property will be sold on March 12, 2025, through e-auction.
   
Lenders to the airline are expecting recovery of dues in the first half of financial year 2026 (H1 FY26), a senior bank executive said. On January 21, 2025, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) ordered the liquidation of low-cost carrier Go First on the request of its Committee of Creditors (CoC). This brought an end to the 20-month-long insolvency proceedings. A CoC is a group of lenders who work together to decide the future of a borrower's debt.
 
Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and IDBI Bank are some of the secured creditors of the airline, with admitted claims of Rs 1,934 crore, Rs 1,744 crore, and Rs 75 crore, respectively. Lenders have fully provided for credit exposure to the airline in line with regulatory requirements for taking assets for resolution under the Indian Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
 
The airline had filed for voluntary insolvency on May 2, 2023, under Section 10 of the IBC, and on May 10, 2023, the NCLT admitted its plea. The airline joined the ranks of major carriers like Kingfisher Airlines and Jet Airways, which faced similar fates in 2012 and 2019, respectively, highlighting the persistent challenges in India’s aviation industry.
 
In September 2024, the CoC filed an application to liquidate the company, with no signs of a revival of the airline.
 

More From This Section

Palm oil

Refiners cancel palm oil orders for 100k metric tonnes due to price surge

Purchasing Health Insurance

Pollution surge in Delhi may drive up health insurance costs by 10-15%

TV Narendran

Waiting for govt to act on rising steel imports: Tata Steel CEO Narendran

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Realtors upbeat as 13,000 Mumbai buildings are audited for redevelopment

critical minerals

Govt eyes putting most critical blocks on auction by 2031: MoS SC Dubey

Topics : airlines public sector banks PSBs Central Bank of India Indian lenders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAFG vs SA LIVE SCOREClass 12th physics question paper analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon