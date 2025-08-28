Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 10:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ridicule vs rivalry: Apple, Samsung cry foul over Xiaomi's ambush ads

Legal experts point out that while ambush marketing is legally permissible, it cannot cross into unfair ridicule

Brand experts, however, note that Xiaomi benefits by being thrust into the spotlight, which may even push consumers to take notice. Image: Shutterstock

Bhavini MishraSharleen Dsouza New Delhi/ Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Apple and Samsung have sent legal notices to Xiaomi, according to news reports, over advertisements (ads) comparing their phones with competitors. Experts say the dispute highlights how far marketers are willing to push boundaries to grab consumers’ attention.
   
Legal experts point out that while ambush marketing is legally permissible, it cannot cross into unfair ridicule. Brand experts, however, note that Xiaomi benefits by being thrust into the spotlight, which may even push consumers to take notice.
   
“Comparative advertising is healthy for consumer choice, but the moment it crosses into ridicule or misrepresentation, it becomes disparagement. Ambush
