Home / Industry / News / Asian Paints moves Supreme Court against CCI probe into Grasim case

Asian Paints moves Supreme Court against CCI probe into Grasim case

The company challenges the CCI's probe order after the Bombay High Court dismissed its plea on alleged abuse of dominance in the decorative paints segment

The Asian Paints petition against this order was registered in the Supreme Court on October 9, court records showed. The company did not respond to an email query sent on this matter.

Ruchika ChitravanshiBhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Asian Paints has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against an order of investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) after its appeal was dismissed by the Bombay High Court last month, according to people in the know.
 
The CCI had ordered an investigation into the company for alleged abuse of dominant position based on a complaint filed by Aditya Birla Group’s Grasim Industries on July 1.
 
HC dismissed plea against probe order
 
The Bombay High Court, in its order, said it found no merit in the petition. Rejecting Asian Paints’ plea, the division bench observed,
