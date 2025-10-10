Asian Paints moves Supreme Court against CCI probe into Grasim case

Asian Paints has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against an order of investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) after its appeal was dismissed by the Bombay High Court last month, according to people in the know.

The CCI had ordered an investigation into the company for alleged abuse of dominant position based on a complaint filed by Aditya Birla Group’s Grasim Industries on July 1.

HC dismissed plea against probe order

The Bombay High Court, in its order, said it found no merit in the petition. Rejecting Asian Paints’ plea, the division bench observed,