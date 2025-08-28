Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Audit committees need to ensure independence of auditors: NFRA chairperson

Audit committees need to ensure independence of auditors: NFRA chairperson

He also listed out various fundamental principles for sound financial reporting, including the key role of external auditors

auditing, auditing firms auditing companies, audit

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has been taking steps to boost sound financial reporting practices. Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Audit committees at companies should ensure the independence of auditors, NFRA Chairperson Nitin Gupta said on Thursday, as he stressed the importance of good corporate governance practices.

He also listed out various fundamental principles for sound financial reporting, including the key role of external auditors.

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has been taking steps to boost sound financial reporting practices and is also taking action against auditing lapses.

A comprehensive, effective internal control and sound risk management system should be areas of interest for good corporate governance, Gupta said.

He was speaking at the conference on 'Agile Governance: Fostering Transparency & Building Trust' organised by industry body Ficci in the national capital.

 

According to him, audit committees should ensure the independence of auditors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

artificial intelligence, business schools, leaders

India's digital growth at risk amid skill gap in AI, cloud & cybersecurity

Sweetspot

Sweets and namkeen makers ask for GST reduction to 5% citing jobs, marginspremium

realty sector, real estate

Navi Mumbai to emerge as MMR's next prime office destination: Report

Homes

Senior living market to reach $8 billion by 2030, ASLI-JLL report shows

India electronics exports FY25, India mobile phone exports 2025, PLI scheme electronics impact, India export rankings, Ashwini Vaishnaw, electronics sector growth

ICEA urges government to reduce GST on ACs and TVs from 28% to 18%

Topics : Auditing audit firms audit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickVisa Fraud in DelhiDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon