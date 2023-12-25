Aviation ombudsman requires 'thorough deliberations' with stakeholders

Establishing an ombudsman for a time-bound resolution of consumer issues in the aviation sector requires a “thorough examination” and “deliberations” with stakeholders under the control of the aviation ministry, Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam has told Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.

Moreover, Vualnam told Singh the airlines were free to charge passengers when they opted for “preferential seats” during the web check-in process under the current rules.

On November 10, Singh wrote to Vualnam, expressing concern about airlines charging separately for seat selection during web check-in. He pointed out offering free mandatory web check-in and later charging for seat selection “misleads consumers