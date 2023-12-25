Sensex (    %)
                        
Aviation ombudsman requires 'thorough deliberations' with stakeholders

Airlines free to charge fees for preferential seats during web check-in: Aviation secretary

For comparison, the privatisation of Air India will result in an HHI score for the Indian aviation industry increasing by nearly 730 points from 2,775 to 3,503.
Deepak PatelAkshara Srivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 6:53 PM IST
Establishing an ombudsman for a time-bound resolution of consumer issues in the aviation sector requires a “thorough examination” and “deliberations” with stakeholders under the control of the aviation ministry, Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam has told Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.

Moreover, Vualnam told Singh the airlines were free to charge passengers when they opted for “preferential seats” during the web check-in process under the current rules.

On November 10, Singh wrote to Vualnam, expressing concern about airlines charging separately for seat selection during web check-in. He pointed out offering free mandatory web check-in and later charging for seat selection “misleads consumers

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 6:53 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon