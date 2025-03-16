Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Back-to-office uptrend spells boom for office solutions providers

Back-to-office uptrend spells boom for office solutions providers

While commercial real estate developers are banking on potential demand, they also believe that hybrid work culture will continue to co-exist

Office, Office space
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Corporate India asking employees to be physically present in the office for most of the working week is driving up sales and the outlook for office solution providers that are continuing to see growth in demand. Whether it is players like Godrej Interio and Space Matrix that build or furnish office spaces or Awfis and Table Space that manage co-working rental spaces across the country, back-to-office is boosting sales for these suppliers as they expect the trend to continue.
 
“Over the past two years, the return to office has contributed to about 39 per cent growth in business,” said Swapneel
Topics : Real Estate Office spaces Office deals

