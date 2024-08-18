Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / Bank union urges more staff, security amid Ladki Bahin Scheme rollout

Bank union urges more staff, security amid Ladki Bahin Scheme rollout

Additionally, some beneficiaries with defaulted accounts face restrictions that prevent them from accessing benefits, resulting in unrest and even violence at branches

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United Forum of Bank Unions, in a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has requested an increase in workforce at branches and strengthened security measures to manage the increased customer volume amid the implementation of the state government’s Ladki Bahin Scheme.

According to the Bankers Union, the implementation of the new scheme for underprivileged women—Ladki Bahin Scheme—is encountering significant difficulties at bank branches. A major issue is the overwhelming demand for new savings bank accounts, which has led to long queues and customer frustration due to insufficient staffing at branches. This rush is exacerbated by the need for Aadhaar seeding for approximately 20 per cent of accounts, resulting in delays and customer dissatisfaction.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Further, many accounts initially opened under the Jandhan scheme have been converted to general savings accounts, accruing various charges such as minimum balance fees, SMS charges, and others. These accumulated charges have reduced the balances of accounts receiving government credits, leading to disillusionment among beneficiaries who expected to receive a specific amount.

Additionally, some beneficiaries with defaulted accounts face restrictions that prevent them from accessing benefits, resulting in unrest and even violence at branches.

These issues have led to chaos and unrest at the branches, with quarrels between beneficiaries and officials. In some cases, customers have turned violent, with counter staff of the bank facing harassment.

To address these issues, the union stated that it is crucial to increase branch staffing and enhance security to manage the high customer volume effectively. Without these measures, the scheme's intended benefits may be overshadowed by escalating dissatisfaction and negative outcomes.

Also Read

Hero MotoCorp

LIVE: Hero MotoCorp gets over Rs 17 crore tax notice from Delhi GST authorities

Premier League 2024/25 Chelsea vs Manchester City live updates

Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: Chelsea vs Manchester City to begin at 9 PM

TRB Rajaa, Young Liu

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana line up to woo Foxconn chief Young Liu

Hemant Soren, Hemant, Jharkhand CM

Experienced bitter humiliation as Jharkhand CM, says Champai Soren

SC, Supreme Court

Kolkata rape-murder case: SC takes suo motu cognizance, hearing on Aug 20

Topics : bank unions Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon