Bank union urges more staff, security amid Ladki Bahin Scheme rollout

The United Forum of Bank Unions, in a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has requested an increase in workforce at branches and strengthened security measures to manage the increased customer volume amid the implementation of the state government’s Ladki Bahin Scheme.

According to the Bankers Union, the implementation of the new scheme for underprivileged women—Ladki Bahin Scheme—is encountering significant difficulties at bank branches. A major issue is the overwhelming demand for new savings bank accounts, which has led to long queues and customer frustration due to insufficient staffing at branches. This rush is exacerbated by the need for Aadhaar seeding for approximately 20 per cent of accounts, resulting in delays and customer dissatisfaction.

Further, many accounts initially opened under the Jandhan scheme have been converted to general savings accounts, accruing various charges such as minimum balance fees, SMS charges, and others. These accumulated charges have reduced the balances of accounts receiving government credits, leading to disillusionment among beneficiaries who expected to receive a specific amount.

Additionally, some beneficiaries with defaulted accounts face restrictions that prevent them from accessing benefits, resulting in unrest and even violence at branches.

These issues have led to chaos and unrest at the branches, with quarrels between beneficiaries and officials. In some cases, customers have turned violent, with counter staff of the bank facing harassment.

To address these issues, the union stated that it is crucial to increase branch staffing and enhance security to manage the high customer volume effectively. Without these measures, the scheme's intended benefits may be overshadowed by escalating dissatisfaction and negative outcomes.