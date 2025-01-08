Business Standard

Home / Industry / News / Bengaluru's industries most inclusive towards women: Avtar Group report

Bengaluru's industries most inclusive towards women: Avtar Group report

Bengaluru recorded an industrial inclusion score (IIS) of 81.33 in 2024, the highest in the country

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Bengaluru’s industries were the most inclusive towards women in 2024, according to the Top Cities for Women in India (TCWI) index by Avtar Group, a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) solutions provider and workplace culture consulting firm.

Bengaluru recorded an industrial inclusion score (IIS) of 81.33 in 2024, the highest in the country. Mumbai ranked second with a score of 62.96, followed by Chennai at 61.40. Other cities in the top 10 include Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Delhi, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, and Coimbatore.

Regionally, South India emerged as the most inclusive towards women, with an average IIS of 10.11, followed by West India with an average IIS of 9.99. East India was the least inclusive, with an average IIS of 4.47.

 

The IIS is a business concept that evaluates the extent to which organisations across industries in a city are inclusive of women. The score is based on three indicators: inclusive organisations, inclusive industries, and career enablers. Overall, Bengaluru also ranked as the top city for women, followed by Chennai and Mumbai in second and third positions, respectively.

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

