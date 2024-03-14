Hyperloop can soon become a reality in India: Swisspod CEO Denis Tudor

While India’s first bullet train is expected to chug off by the end of 2026, an early move has now been made for what is being touted as the future of transport — Hyperloop.

Once called the “fifth mode of transport” by Elon Musk — the originator of the concept — the technology uses magnets to levitate pods inside an airless tube, creating conditions in which the pods can shuttle people, and freight, at speeds up to

1,000 kmph.



On Wednesday, Swiss hyperloop startup Swisspod Technologies and India’s TuTr Hyperloop, incubated by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, signed a memorandum of