Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / BioE3 Mission highlights scale, collaboration in India's biotech drive

BioE3 Mission highlights scale, collaboration in India's biotech drive

Industry leaders at the Bengaluru Tech Summit said India's BioE3 Mission can succeed only with rapid scale-up, stronger industry-academia partnerships and sharper focus on downstream capacity

A scientific, sustainable way to finance climate goals

Sowmya Balendiran, co-founder and chief business officer of Sea6 Energy, said India’s startup ecosystem has transformed since 2010, with incubators and student entrepreneurship initiatives now far more accessible.

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s bid to build a competitive biomanufacturing base under the government’s BioE3 Mission will hinge on rapid capacity creation, tighter industry–academia links and a stronger focus on scalability, industry leaders said at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 on Wednesday.
 
Speaking at a panel on “Bio-E3 and Biomanufacturing”, moderated by P M Murali, CMD of Jananom, leaders said India’s “semiconductor moment” for biotechnology has arrived.
 
Rajesh Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer of Laurus Bio, said global innovators are generating IP but lack manufacturing capacity. “If India can build large-scale bioproduction assets in the next three to five years, it could shape the global landscape for the next three decades,” he said. Scaling, however, requires discipline, including saying no to projects that don’t align with long-term capacity goals. Downstream processing remains the biggest bottleneck, he added, urging India to leverage its engineering depth and ability to integrate biology with chemistry and process engineering.
   
Sowmya Balendiran, co-founder and chief business officer of Sea6 Energy, said India’s startup ecosystem has transformed since 2010, with incubators and student entrepreneurship initiatives now far more accessible. The journey remains challenging, especially for women, she noted, but added that ambition should not be constrained by societal expectations.
 
From academia, Swaminathan Sethuraman, dean at SASTRA University, said higher education is expected to convert students trained in rigid, exam-driven systems into job-ready biotech professionals in just four years — “an extremely narrow window”. He called for universities to evolve into mini biomanufacturing hubs with stronger translational and prototyping capabilities. Curricula remain fragmented, he added, with more than 20 programme profiles but uneven skill alignment.

Also Read

COP30, COP30 COP30 U.N. Climate Summit

India unfolds priorities in Belem but yet to show its climate cardspremium

electric vehicle

Environmentally sustainable mobility becoming a reality in India: Report

Dal Lake

Himalayan glacial lakes, water bodies expanded 9% over 14 years: Govt

Sunil Amrith

Indian-origin historian Sunil Amrith wins 2025 British Academy Book Prize

Bhupender Yadav, Bhupender

Bhupender Yadav calls on CoP30 to uphold multilateralism in climate action

 
Murali said even the US is struggling with biomanufacturing capacity, triggering heavy investments in modernisation. This global shortage is driving interest in India’s BioE3 platform and CDMOs. Looking to 2047, he said India has a chance to leapfrog into sustainable biomanufacturing as it once skipped analogue telecom to go digital.
 
Affordability will depend on process design, said Vijay M S S, head of DS Manufacturing at Biocon Biologics. Biologics cannot be standardised like other industries, he said, but cost efficiencies must still be engineered into development. A more mature regulatory system, domestic capability in disposables and equipment, and stronger supply chains are already lowering development costs, he added.
 
Vijay also noted a correction in global biotech funding cycles after hype-driven investments four to five years ago that lacked scientific and market fundamentals.
 

More From This Section

EY, artificial intelligence

Nearly 45% of Indian firms still in early stages of AI adoption: Report

MSMEs, textile

Textile industry seeks policy support as US tariffs trigger export downturn

IBC, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

IBBI asks resolution professionals to file detailed 29A notes before CoC

artificial intelligence

Sarvam likely to unveil India's maiden sovereign AI model by February

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa

78% of Tamil Nadu's ₹11.4 trn MoUs now under implementation: TRB Rajaa

Topics : Environment economy manufacturing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseWorld Toilet Day 2025PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Textile IndustryPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon