78% of Tamil Nadu's ₹11.4 trn MoUs now under implementation: TRB Rajaa

78% of Tamil Nadu's ₹11.4 trn MoUs now under implementation: TRB Rajaa

Rajaa said the state has attracted Rs 11.4 trillion in MoU-based investments since the DMK took charge, with nearly four-fifths of projects already in implementation stages

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said on Wednesday that the state has attracted investments to the tune of around Rs 11.4 trillion through 1,016 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) since the DMK government took charge, out of which 78 per cent are already in various stages of implementation.
 
The MoUs are projected to have an employment potential of more than 3.4 million jobs. Around 809 of these projects, accounting for over 78 per cent of all MoUs, have already secured land and are at various stages of implementation, including commercial production, trial runs, partial operations, and active construction.
   
He said the advantage with Tamil Nadu is that development is spread across the state. Districts like Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Trichy, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Vellore, and Erode have emerged as strong economic centres, Rajaa said.
 
In electronics, the state's exports have jumped from $1.66 billion in 2020–21 to $14.65 billion, posting almost nine-fold growth. Sunrise sectors such as electric mobility, semiconductors, green energy, aerospace, and global capability centres have witnessed rapid growth.
 
Major companies that invested in recent times include Kaynes, Tata Electronics, Corning (US), and YES (US) in the electronics sector; VinFast, Tata JLR, and Ford in automobiles; Festo (Germany) and Knorr-Bremse (Germany); and Godrej, Dabur, and PepsiCo in consumer goods.
 
As per data released by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), the number of registered factories rose from 46,899 in 2020–21 to 52,614 in FY 2024–25. As per Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) data, the number of registered workers has increased from 5.4 million in 2020–21 to nearly 8.4 million in 2025–26, an addition of 3 million jobs, which indicates significant employment growth in the formal sector alone, he said.

Topics : Tamil Nadu Industrial growth Electronics DMK

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

